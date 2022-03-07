Clear
Slawson, Furman beat Samford 71-68 in SoCon tourney semis

By AP News

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Slawson posted 17 points and seven rebounds as Furman narrowly defeated Samford 71-68 in the semifinals of the Southern Conference tournament on Sunday night.

Mike Bothwell had 17 points for Furman (22-11). Conley Garrison added 10 points and five steals.

Ques Glover had 23 points for the Bulldogs (21-11). Jermaine Marshall added 22 points and 12 rebounds. Jaden Campbell had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

