Clear
49.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Navy defeats Boston U. in OT in Patriot League semifinal

By AP News

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Greg Summers and John Carter Jr. scored 21 points apiece as Navy narrowly beat Boston University 85-80 in overtime in the Patriot League tournament semifinals on Sunday.

The 21 points tied a career high for Summers, who added six rebounds. Carter also had six rebounds.

Jaylen Walker had 13 points and three blocks for Navy (21-10).

Javante McCoy tied a career high with 30 points for the Terriers (21-12). Sukhmail Mathon added 14 points. Ethan Brittain-Watts had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 