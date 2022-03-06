Dye scores 19, Samford ousts UNC Greensboro 66-64 in SoCon

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Logan Dye finished with 19 points and eight rebounds and Samford slipped past UNC Greensboro 66-64 in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Dye made 4 for 6 shots from 3-point range for the Bulldogs (21-10). Ques Glover had 19 points and seven assists. He made the second of two free throws with 4 seconds left to preserve the win. Jermaine Marshall added 10 points.

Dante Treacy had 16 points to pace the Spartans (17-14). Bas Leyte added 14 points, while Mohammed Abdulsalam scored 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com