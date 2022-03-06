Clear
37.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Swain scores 22 to carry Yale over Brown 74-65

By AP News

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Azar Swain had 22 points as Yale beat Brown 74-65 on Saturday night.

Isaiah Kelly had 14 points and nine rebounds for Yale (17-11, 11-3 Ivy League). Jalen Gabbidon added six assists.

Jaylan Gainey had 20 points and 18 rebounds for the Bears (13-16, 5-9). Tamenang Choh added 13 points and seven rebounds. Aaron Cooley had 13 points.

The Bulldogs improvedto 2-0 against the Bears this season. Yale defeated Brown 66-63 on Jan. 17.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 