Pride lifts Bryant past Mount St. Mary’s 70-69 in NEC semi

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Charles Pride had 24 points and 10 rebounds, including the game-winning free throw as time expired to lift Bryant to a 70-69 win over Mount St. Mary’s in the semifinals of the Northeast Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Pride shot 13 for 15 from the foul line.

Peter Kiss had 16 points for Bryant (21-9). Luis Hurtado Jr. added 14 points and six rebounds. Hall Elisias had 13 points and three blocks.

Jalen Benjamin had 16 points for the Mountaineers (14-16). Mezie Offurum added 14 points. Josh Reaves had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com