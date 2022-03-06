Cloudy
45.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Dixon scores 27 to carry Idaho over N. Arizona 78-69

By AP News

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Mikey Dixon had 27 points as Idaho defeated Northern Arizona 78-69 on Saturday.

Trevante Anderson had 16 points and seven assists for Idaho (9-21, 6-14 Big Sky Conference). Rashad Smith added 10 points. Tanner Christensen had seven rebounds.

Jalen Cone had 35 points and nine rebounds for the Lumberjacks (9-22, 5-15), who have now lost seven games in a row. Keith Haymon added 14 points. Isaiah Lewis had six rebounds.

Nik Mains, who was second on the Lumberjacks in scoring heading into the contest with 12 points per game, was held to 5 points on 2-of-11 shooting.

The Vandals evened the season series against the Lumberjacks. Northern Arizona defeated Idaho 74-72 on Jan. 17.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 