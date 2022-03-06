Mostly Cloudy
45 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Northeastern tops William & Mary 68-63 in OT in CAA tourney

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chris Doherty had a career-high 26 points, including a three-point play during a 9-0 run to start the extra period, as Northeastern pulled away in overtime to defeated William & Mary, 68-63 in the first round of the Colonial Conference tournament on Saturday.

The Huskies the No. 9 seed coming into the tournament, advances to face top-seeded Towson in a quarterfinal match Sunday.

Doherty was perfect from the floor, making all 10 of his shots. He added four blocks.

Shaquille Walters had 17 points for Northeastern (9-21). Jahmyl Telfort added seven rebounds and three blocks. Nikola Djogo had nine rebounds. Quirin Emanga had a career-high 10 rebounds plus 3 points.

Tyler Rice had 15 points for the Tribe (5-27). Ben Wight added 14 points. Brandon Carroll had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 