Clark leads La Salle over Duquesne 85-76

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Clark had a career-high 30 points to lead La Salle to an 85-76 win over Duquesne on Saturday, breaking the Explorers’ seven-game road losing streak.

Clark hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds.

Josh Nickelberry had 23 points for La Salle (10-18, 5-13 Atlantic 10 Conference). Christian Ray added eight rebounds.

The Dukes’ Amir Spears scored a season-high 34 points. Jackie Johnson III had 15 points for the Dukes (6-23, 1-16). Kevin Easley Jr. added 13 points.

