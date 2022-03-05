Reynolds II carries Saint Joseph’s past Rhode Island 70-60

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II had a season-high 27 points as Saint Joseph’s ended its seven-game losing streak, topping Rhode Island 70-60 on Saturday.

Jordan Hall had 15 points and eight rebounds for Saint Joseph’s (11-18, 5-13 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Malik Martin had 11 points and six rebounds for the Rams (14-15, 5-12). Ishmael Leggett added six rebounds.

The Hawks evened the season series against the Rams. Rhode Island defeated Saint Joseph’s 75-64 on Jan. 12.

