Louisiana-Lafayette tops Texas St. 79-72 in Sun Belt tourney

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Brown had a career-high 31 points as Louisiana-Lafayette got past Texas State 79-72 in the Sun Belt Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Saturday.

Greg Williams Jr. had 15 points and seven rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette (15-14). Theo Akwuba added 8 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Mason Harrell had 16 points for the Bobcats (21-7). Caleb Asberry added 15 points. Isiah Small had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

