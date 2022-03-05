Mostly Clear
42.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

BYU rolls past Loyola Marymount 85-60 in WCC tournament

By AP News

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Alex Barcello had 22 points as BYU rolled past Loyola Marymount 85-60 in the second round of the West Coast Conference Tourney on Friday night.

The Cougars advance to face fourth-seeded San Francisco Saturday in a quarterfinal match-up.

Trevin Knell had 15 points for BYU (22-9). Fousseyni Traore added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Caleb Lohner had 10 rebounds.

Eli Scott had 24 points for the Lions (11-18). Joe Quintana added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 