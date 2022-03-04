Southeast Missouri State routs Tennessee State 79-55

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Eric Reed Jr. had 22 points as Southeast Missouri State rolled past Tennessee State 79-55 in the quarterfinals of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Manny Patterson had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Redhawks (14-17). DQ Nicholas added 10 points, while Nygal Russell had nine rebounds.

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. tied a season high with 23 points for the Tigers (14-18). Kassim Nicholson added seven rebounds.

