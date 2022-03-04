Cloudy
Adams leads Jacksonville State over Kennesaw State 78-67

By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Darian Adams had 17 points as Jacksonville State turned back Kennesaw State 78-67 in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Brandon Huffman and Maros Zeliznak scored 14 apiece for the Gamecocks (21-9). Zeliznak added nine rebounds. Kayne Henry had 12 points.

Chris Youngblood had 20 points for the Owls (13-18). Jamir Moultrie added 12 points. Brandon Stroud had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

