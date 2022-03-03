Cloudy
Bryant defeats Central Connecticut 73-59 in NEC tournament

By AP News

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss and Charles Pride scored 24 points apiece as top-seeded Bryant topped No. 9 seed Central Connecticut 73-59 in the quarterfinals of the Northeast Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.

Pride also had eight rebounds. Greg Calixte had 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Bryant (20-9).

Nigel Scantlebury had 17 points for the Blue Devils (8-24). Tre Mitchell added 14 points. Trenton McLaughlin had 10 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

