Cloudy
51.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Lee scores 18 to lift Davidson past George Mason 73-62

By AP News

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Hyunjung Lee had 18 points off the bench to lead Davidson to a 73-62 win over George Mason on Wednesday night.

Luka Brajkovic had 15 points for Davidson (25-4, 15-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Grant Huffman added 11 points.

D’Shawn Schwartz, Devon Cooper and Josh Oduro each had 11 points for the Patriots (14-14, 7-8).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 