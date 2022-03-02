Cloudy
55.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Curry scores 14 to carry VCU over St. Bonaventure 74-51

By AP News

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — KeShawn Curry had 14 points and six rebounds as VCU won its eighth consecutive game, rolling past St. Bonaventure 74-51 on Tuesday night.

Vince Williams Jr. had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for VCU (21-7, 14-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Adrian Baldwin Jr. added 12 points and seven rebounds. Hason Ward had nine points and six blocks.

Saint Bonaventure scored 24 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jalen Adaway had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bonnies (19-8, 11-5), whose seven-game winning streak was broken. Dominick Welch added 10 points and seven rebounds. Jaren Holmes had 10 points.

The Rams evened the season series against St. Bonaventure, which defeated VCU 73-53 on Jan. 14.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 