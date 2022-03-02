Cloudy
Davis scores 38, Detroit beats Green Bay in Horizon tourney

By AP News

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 38 points as Detroit Mercy topped Green Bay 79-62 in the first round of the Horizon League tournament on Tuesday night.

Kevin McAdoo had 14 points for Detroit Mercy (14-14). DJ Harvey added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Kamari McGee had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Phoenix (5-25). Emmanuel Ansong added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

