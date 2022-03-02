Cloudy
Robert Morris beats Youngstown State in Horizon tourney

By AP News

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Kahliel Spear had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead five Robert Morris players in double figures as the Colonials narrowly defeated Youngstown State 77-73 in the first round of the Horizon League tournament on Tuesday night.

Enoch Cheeks and Kam Farris added 12 points apiece for the Colonials (8-23, 5-16). Matt Mayers and Michael Green III chipped in 10 points each. Cheeks also had six rebounds.

Dwayne Cohill had 25 points and six rebounds for the Penguins (18-14). Tevin Olison added 17 points and nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

