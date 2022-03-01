Bradley scores 30 to lift San Diego St. over Wyoming 73-66

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Matt Bradley had a career-high 30 points as San Diego State beat Wyoming 73-66 on Monday night.

Trey Pulliam had 14 points for San Diego State (19-7, 11-4 Mountain West Conference). Nathan Mensah added nine rebounds.

Hunter Maldonado had a triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for the Cowboys (23-6, 12-4). Jeremiah Oden had 17 points and Drake Jeffries added 14 points.

___

___

