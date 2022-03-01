Ohams scores 23 to lead Fordham past UMass 85-73

NEW YORK (AP) — Chuba Ohams scored a career-high 23 points plus 11 rebounds as Fordham defeated UMass 85-73 on Monday night.

Josh Colon-Navarro had 14 points for Fordham (14-14, 7-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Rostyslav Novitskyi added 10 points. Antrell Charlton had seven rebounds and six assists.

Michael Steadman had 13 points for the Minutemen (12-16, 5-11). Noah Fernandes added 13 points. Rich Kelly had 12 points.

