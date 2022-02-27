Cloudy
46.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Fowler lifts Sacramento St. past E. Washington 81-75

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Fowler scored 26 points as Sacramento State topped Eastern Washington 81-75 on Saturday night.

William FitzPatrick added 20 points for Sacramento State (9-16, 5-13 Big Sky Conference). Zach Chappell had 12 points. Jonathan Komagum added nine rebounds.

Ethan Price had 18 points for the Eagles (15-14, 9-9). Rylan Bergersen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Steele Venters had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 