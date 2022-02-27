Mack lifts Wofford past Mercer 74-67

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — B.J. Mack had 26 points as Wofford defeated Mercer 74-67 on Saturday night.

Max Klesmit added 21 points for the Terriers (18-12, 10-8 Southern Conference).

Kamar Robertson had 18 points for the Bears (15-16, 8-10). Felipe Haase added 15 points. James Glisson III had 12 points.

Jalen Johnson, who was second on the Bears in scoring coming into the matchup with 14 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

