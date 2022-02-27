Mast scores 22 to lead Bradley over Valparaiso 79-55

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Rienk Mast had 22 points and 11 rebounds as Bradley won its seventh straight home game, easily defeating Valparaiso 79-55 on Saturday night.

Connor Hickman had 14 points for Bradley (17-13, 11-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Ari Boya added 13 points and five blocks. Terry Roberts had seven assists and six rebounds.

Kobe King and Kevion Taylor had 16 points each for Valpo (13-17, 6-12). Ben Krikke had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Braves improved to 2-0 against Valpo on the season. Bradley defeated Valparaiso 71-56 on Jan. 26.

