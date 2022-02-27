Cloudy
Basile lifts Wright St. past Robert Morris 71-61

By AP News

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Grant Basile had 20 points as Wright State beat Robert Morris 71-61 on Saturday night.

Trey Calvin had 18 points for Wright State (18-13, 15-7 Horizon League). Tanner Holden added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Kahliel Spear had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Colonials (7-23, 5-16), who have now lost four consecutive games. Brandon Stone added 13 points. Jaron Williams had 13 points.

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Colonials this season. Wright State defeated Robert Morris 75-73 on Jan. 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

