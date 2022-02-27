Curry scores 18 to carry VCU past UMass 77-62

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — KeShawn Curry had 18 points as VCU won its seventh consecutive game, getting past UMass 77-62 on Saturday.

Marcus Tsohonis had 12 points for VCU (20-7, 13-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Vince Williams Jr. added 10 points. Adrian Baldwin Jr. had nine assists.

Trent Buttrick had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Minutemen (12-15, 5-10). Michael Steadman added 11 points and eight rebounds. Greg Jones had seven rebounds.

