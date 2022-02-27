Florida A&M defeats Grambling St. 79-73

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Bryce Moragne had 16 points and nine rebounds and MJ Randolph posted 18 points as Florida A&M topped Grambling State 79-73 on Saturday.

Jalen Speer had 14 points for Florida A&M (12-15, 10-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dimingus Stevens added 11 points.

Grambling State scored 47 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Prince Moss had 16 points for the Tigers (11-16, 8-6). Cameron Christon added 14 points and seven rebounds. A’mari McCray had 12 points.

The Rattlers improve to 2-0 against the Tigers for the season. Florida A&M defeated Grambling State 75-66 on Jan. 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com