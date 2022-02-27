Gonzales leads BYU’s 82-52 rout of Pacific in season finale

STOCKTON, Calif (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds to spark BYU to an 82-52 rout of Pacific in Saturday’s regular season finale.

The Cougars cap a 25-2 regular season and earn the West Coast Conference’s top seed into next week’s tournament in Las Vegas with a 15-1 conference record. BYU earns a bye into the first of two semifinal games on Monday, March 7 in Las Vegas. Pacific, the No. 10 seed into the tournament, faces a first-round game Thursday afternoon.

Maria Albiero knocked down a 3-pointer 12 seconds into the game to spark an 11-0 run by the Cougars. Pacific did not hit double-figure scoring until Sam Ashby hit a 3 with 3:28 left in the half and the Tigers trailed by 30 points, 50-20 at intermission.

Paisley Harding had 14 points, Tegan Graham added 12 and Lauren Gustin finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds for BYU.

Diamond Richardson had 12 points off the bench to lead Pacific (6-22, 3-14). Liz Smith contributed 10.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25