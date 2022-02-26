Forrest scores 14 to carry FAU past Charlotte 74-69

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Forrest scored 14 points as Florida Atlantic edged Charlotte 74-69 on Saturday.

Alijah Martin had 13 points and seven rebounds for Florida Atlantic (16-13, 9-7 Conference USA), which ended its four-game losing streak.

Jahmir Young had 26 points for the 49ers (15-13, 8-8). Clyde Trapp Jr. added 13 points. Jackson Threadgill had 10 points.

The Owls improved to 2-0 against the 49ers this season. Florida Atlantic defeated Charlotte 96-67 on Jan. 17.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com