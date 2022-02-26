Rai scores 27 to lead Dartmouth over Penn 84-70

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Aaryn Rai had a career-high 27 points plus 11 rebounds as Dartmouth beat Penn 84-70 on Saturday.

Taurus Samuels had 15 points for Dartmouth (8-16, 5-8 Ivy League). Brendan Barry added 14 points and seven assists. Dame Adelekun had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Clark Slajchert had 18 points for the Quakers (12-14, 9-4). Jonah Charles added 14 points. Bryce Washington had 13 points.

The Big Green evened the season series against the Quakers. Penn defeated Dartmouth 78-68 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com