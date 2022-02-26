Cloudy
Hunter scores 20 to lift Furman over The Citadel 94-59

By AP News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Alex Hunter had 20 points as Furman romped past The Citadel 94-59 on Saturday.

Mike Bothwell had 17 points for Furman (20-11, 12-6 Southern Conference). Marcus Foster added 15 points. Tyrese Hughey had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Hayden Brown had 17 points and 18 rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-17, 6-12). Tyler Moffe added 11 points. David Maynard had 10 points.

The Paladins improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Furman defeated The Citadel 102-83 on Feb. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

