Guadarrama carries New Hampshire past Binghamton 66-62

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Nick Guadarrama had 16 points and seven rebounds as New Hampshire narrowly beat Binghamton 66-62 on Saturday.

Marco Foster had 14 points and six rebounds for New Hampshire (14-12, 9-8 America East Conference). Blondeau Tchoukuiegno added 13 points and six rebounds. Jayden Martinez had 10 points.

Christian Hinckson had 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Bearcats (11-15, 8-9). John McGriff added 12 points.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Bearcats for the season. New Hampshire defeated Binghamton 69-60 on Feb. 12.

