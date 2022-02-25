Clear
Austin Peay beats SIU-Edwardsville 68-64 in OT

By AP News

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Caleb Stone-Carrawell had a career-high 24 points as Austin Peay defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 68-64 in overtime on Thursday night.

Tariq Silver had 15 points for Austin Peay (11-16, 7-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Elijah Hutchins-Everett added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Courtney Carter scored a career-high 21 points and had seven steals for the Cougars (10-20, 4-13). Shamar Wright added 12 points and nine rebounds. Cam Williams had 11 points.

The Governors improve to 2-0 against the Cougars this season. Austin Peay defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 68-63 on Jan. 31.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

