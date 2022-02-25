Allegri leads Eastern Washington over Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Angelo Allegri scored 19 points as Eastern Washington defeated Northern Colorado 85-76 on Thursday night.

Rylan Bergersen added 17 points, Linton Acliese III chipped in 16 and Ethan Price had 14 points for Eastern Washington (15-13, 9-8 Big Sky Conference).

Matt Johnson II had 20 points and seven assists for the Bears (16-13, 11-6). Daylen Kountz added 16 points. Dru Kuxhausen had 14 points.

The Eagles evened the season series against the Bears. Northern Colorado defeated Eastern Washington 87-83 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com