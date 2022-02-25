Stephen F. Austin edges Sam Houston St. 69-67

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Jaylin Jackson-Posey made a pair of free throws with 1.8 seconds left to lift Stephen F. Austin over Sam Houston 69-67 on Thursday night.

Gavin Kensmil had 18 points as Stephen F. Austin won its seventh straight game. Latrell Jossell had 15 points for the Lumberjacks (19-8, 11-4 Western Athletic Conference). Jaylin Jackson-Posey added 11 points. Calvin Solomon had six assists.

Tristan Ikpe had 15 points for the Bearkats (17-12, 12-4). Savion Flagg added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Javon Grant had 12 points.

The Lumberjacks evened the season series against the Bearkats. Sam Houston defeated Stephen F. Austin 49-41 on Jan. 15.

