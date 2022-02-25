Clear
Rogers scores 18 to lift Siena past Quinnipiac 78-71

By AP News

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Colby Rogers had 18 points as Siena beat Quinnipiac 78-71 on Thursday night.

Nick Hopkins had 12 points for Siena (14-11, 11-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jared Billups added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Dezi Jones tied a season high with 24 points for the Bobcats (12-13, 7-10). Luis Kortright added 18 points and six rebounds. Tymu Chenery had 16 points.

The Saints improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats for the season. Siena defeated Quinnipiac 85-76 on Jan. 30.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

