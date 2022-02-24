Fleming scores 20 to carry Bellarmine over Lipscomb 76-73

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — CJ Fleming had 20 points as Bellarmine edged past Lipscomb 76-73 on Wednesday night.

Juston Betz had 16 points for Bellarmine (17-12, 11-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Dylan Penn added 16 points. Garrett Tipton had 13 points.

Will Pruitt had 18 points for the Bisons (12-18, 5-10). Greg Jones added 13 points. Trae Benham had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Knights improve to 2-0 against the Bisons for the season. Bellarmine defeated Lipscomb 77-71 on Jan. 15.

