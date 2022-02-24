Clear
40.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Louisiana-Lafayette beats Georgia Southern 82-69

By AP News

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Theo Akwuba had a season-high 21 points plus 10 rebounds as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Georgia Southern 82-69 on Wednesday night.

Kobe Julien had 18 points and seven rebounds for ULL (13-13, 8-8 Sun Belt Conference). Kentrell Garnett added 14 points.

Elijah McCadden had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (11-15, 4-11), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Gedi Juozapaitis added 14 points as did Cam Bryant.

The Ragin’ Cajuns leveled the season series against the Eagles. Georgia Southern defeated ULL 66-65 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 