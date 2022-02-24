Clear
Johnson, Martinez lift New Hampshire past NJIT 83-55

By AP News

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nick Johnson had 17 points as New Hampshire romped past NJIT 83-55 on Wednesday night. Jayden Martinez added 16 points for the Wildcats, while Marco Foster chipped in 15.

Nick Guadarrama had 14 points for New Hampshire (13-12, 8-8 America East Conference).

Mekhi Gray had 16 points for the Highlanders (11-15, 6-10). Miles Coleman added 12 points. Souleymane Diakite had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wildcats leveled the season series against the Highlanders. NJIT defeated New Hampshire 60-55 on Feb. 9.

