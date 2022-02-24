Adams carries Jacksonville St. past E. Kentucky 81-68

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Darian Adams had 27 points as Jacksonville State topped Eastern Kentucky 81-68 on Wednesday night.

Kayne Henry had 15 points for Jacksonville State (19-9, 12-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jalen Gibbs added 10 points.

Michael Moreno had 23 points for the Colonels (12-17, 4-11). Curt Lewis added 16 points. Devontae Blanton had 13 points.

The Gamecocks improve to 2-0 against the Colonels this season. Jacksonville State defeated Eastern Kentucky 76-65 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com