Okoro leads Saint Louis over Saint Joseph’s 72-61

By AP News

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Francis Okoro recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds to lift Saint Louis to a 72-61 win over Saint Joseph’s on Tuesday night.

Yuri Collins had 17 points and six assists for Saint Louis (19-9, 10-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Gibson Jimerson added 14 points. Fred Thatch Jr. had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Erik Reynolds II had 17 points for the Hawks (10-16, 4-11), who have now lost five games in a row. Jordan Hall added 14 points. Ejike Obinna had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

