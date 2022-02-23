Flurries
35.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Cayo, Burton carry Richmond past George Washington 84-71

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nathan Cayo had 19 points as Richmond topped George Washington 84-71 on Tuesday night.

Tyler Burton added 17 points, and Grant Golden and Jacob Gilyard each had 15 for the Spiders (18-10, 9-6 Atlantic 10).

Cayo hit 9 of 11 shots. He added eight rebounds. Golden also had six assists.

Joe Bamisile scored a career-high 29 points and had seven rebounds for the Colonials (11-15, 7-7). Brayon Freeman added 19 points and James Bishop had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 