Shabazz carries San Francisco past Pacific 104-71

By AP News

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 21 points as San Francisco rolled past Pacific 104-71 on Monday night.

Shabazz made 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range for the Dons (22-7, 9-5 West Coast Conference). Jamaree Bouyea added 15 points and 11 assists. Gabe Stefanini and Julian Rishwain both scored 14.

Jeremiah Bailey had 20 points to pace the Tigers (8-19, 3-9). Nick Blake added 16 points, while Alphonso Anderson scored 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

