Cloudy
43.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sims, Weston lead Middle Tennessee over UTEP 77-59

By AP News

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Donovan Sims scored 17 points, Camryn Weston had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Middle Tennessee defeated UTEP 77-59 on Monday night.

Josh Jefferson added 14 points for Middle Tennessee (20-7, 11-3 Conference USA), which won its sixth straight game.

Souley Boum had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Miners (16-11, 9-6).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 