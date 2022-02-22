Cloudy
Taylor scores 17 to lead Marshall past Southern Miss 74-60

By AP News

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Andrew Taylor had 17 points as Marshall got past Southern Mississippi 74-60 on Monday night.

Taevion Kinsey had 16 points for Marshall (11-17, 4-11 Conference USA). David Early added 13 points.

Isaih Moore had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles (6-21, 1-13), whose losing streak stretched to 10 games. Tyler Stevenson added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Walyn Napper had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

