Spencer scores 23 to carry Loyola (Md.) past Lehigh 69-42

By AP News

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cam Spencer had 23 points as Loyola (Md.) easily defeated Lehigh 69-42 on Sunday.

Kenneth Jones had 16 points for Loyola (14-13, 8-8 Patriot League), which ended its four-game losing streak. Jaylin Andrews added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Golden Dike had five assists.

Dominic Parolin had nine points for the Mountain Hawks (10-18, 8-8).

Evan Taylor had only five points despite coming into the matchup as the Mountain Hawks’ leading scorer at 13 points per game. He made 20% from 3-point range (1 of 5).

The Greyhounds also defeated Lehigh 69-57 on Jan. 16.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

