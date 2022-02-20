Cloudy
Junior Joseph leads Iona past Fairfield 76-58

By AP News

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Nelly Junior Joseph recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds to carry Iona to a 76-58 win over Fairfield on Sunday, the Gaels’ 11th consecutive home victory.

Elijah Joiner had 10 points for Iona (22-5, 14-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Quinn Slazinski added five assists.

Supreme Cook had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Stags (12-16, 6-11).

The Gaels improve to 2-0 against the Stags for the season. Iona defeated Fairfield 80-76 on Jan. 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

