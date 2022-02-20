Baker lifts San Diego State past Fresno State 61-44

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Chad Baker had a season-high 20 points as San Diego State cruised past Fresno State 61-44 on Saturday night.

Keshad Johnson had 13 points for the Aztecs (17-6, 9-3 Mountain West Conference), who have won five straight. Trey Pulliam added eight assists.

Fresno State totaled 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Isaiah Hill had 15 points for the Bulldogs (16-10, 6-7), who have lost four in a row. Orlando Robinson added eight rebounds.

