Chatham lifts Cent. Arkansas over E. Kentucky 83-76

By AP News

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Jared Chatham had a career-high 36 points plus 16 rebounds as Central Arkansas topped Eastern Kentucky 83-76 on Saturday night.

Camren Hunter had 19 points for Central Arkansas (9-17, 6-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Eddy Kayouloud added 11 points.

Michael Moreno had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Colonels (12-16, 4-10). Devontae Blanton added 15 points and seven rebounds. Jomaru Brown had 13 points. Curt Lewis had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Colonels on the season. Central Arkansas defeated Eastern Kentucky 79-72 on Jan. 4.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

