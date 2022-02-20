Clear
50.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Prairie View defeats Ark.-Pine Bluff 92-84

By AP News

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Jeremiah Gambrell, Jr. had a career-high 31 points as Prairie View scored a season high in beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 92-84 on Saturday.

DeWayne Cox scored a career-high 25 points for Prairie View (7-15, 7-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jawaun Daniels added 16 points and seven rebounds. Will Douglas had six rebounds.

Shawn Williams had 26 points for the Golden Lions (6-21, 4-10). Brandon Brown scored a season-high 23 points and had 10 rebounds. Dequan Morris had 12 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Lions this season. Prairie View defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 75-58 on Jan. 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 