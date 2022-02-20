Wilkins scores 25 to lift Longwood past Hampton 76-72

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins had a career-high 25 points as Longwood stretched its home winning streak to 11 games, narrowly defeating Hampton 76-72 on Saturday night.

DeShaun Wade had 13 points for Longwood (21-6, 13-1 Big South Conference). Justin Hill added 11 points and six rebounds.

Mario Haskett Jr scored a season-high 21 points for the Pirates (8-17, 4-10). Russell Dean added 16 points. Najee Garvin had 10 points. Dajour Dickens tied a career high with seven blocks plus 6 points and seven rebounds.

The Lancers improve to 2-0 against the Pirates on the season. Longwood defeated Hampton 73-49 on Jan. 24.

